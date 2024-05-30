Penrhyndeudraeth B&B owner Mirain Gwyn is up for an award for providing the warmest of Welsh welcomes – right down to duvets and pillows made with organic Welsh wool.
Mirain has run Taldraeth for the past eight years. She and husband Geraint have transformed the former Victorian rectory into one of Wales’ most special places to stay. Guests from across the globe have been welcomed to the five star Visit Wales Gold rated B&B and have written glowing reviews of their stays.
Now Mirain has been shortlisted for an award at the Gwobrau Mwyaf Cymraeg yn y Byd (Most Welsh in the World Awards).
The competition celebrates Welsh business across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey. The winners will be announced in Aberystwyth on 20 June. Mirain is thrilled to have been shortlisted.
She said: "I am passionate about the Welsh language, its culture and heritage, and our visitors get a taste of that the moment they step in through the door.
"It is not just the warm welcome in Welsh that they receive but it extends throughout the guesthouse.
"Guests are offered tea or coffee with homemade Welsh Cakes and Bara Brith served on 1970s Portmeirion Totem pottery designed by Susan Williams-Ellis as soon as they arrive.
"The house is full of Welsh antique furniture some of which date back to the 17th Century. My father was an avid collector and his influence can be seen in the house.
“It's a shame that the craftsmen who made the dressers did not include their names so their history is lost - unlike the clocks in the house which have the names of their makers on them.
"We have paintings of local scenery by Welsh artists on the walls with Welsh textiles such as Welsh wool tapestry blankets and Laura Ashley fabric and Welsh organic wool duvets and pillows are made locally at Harlech."
At breakfast guests can feast on locally sourced produce and are often served by Mirain’s young daughters, Anest, 11, and Alis, 8.
"Guests are often surprised to hear us speak Welsh with each other but then understand that the language is the one we use naturally throughout the day. It is what they would expect to hear if they travelled abroad and they are often fascinated to hear Welsh," she added.
For more about Bwrlwm ARFOR and the support available for the use of Welsh in business email Lafan - emailing [email protected]