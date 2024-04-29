Gwynedd has the third highest density of holiday homes of any county in England and Wales.
A new study has revealed the areas in England and Wales with the highest number of holiday homes.
The study uses ONS data from 2021 to determine where in England and Wales has the highest density of holiday homes.
Tameside, a Greater Manchester borough has the lowest number of holiday homes in England and Wales.
In a new study conducted by Howden Insurance, Gwynedd has been identified as the area in England and Wales with the third highest density of holiday homes.
Using data sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the study pinpoints the regions across the UK boasting the highest concentration of holiday homes when compared to total residential properties in each area.
The appeal of holiday homes is growing in both England and Wales, with many individuals opting to stay in properties that are rented out sporadically throughout the year. This study aims to identify the areas where this trend is most common.
The Isles of Scilly is England and Wales’ holiday home hotspot. With 65 holiday lets compared to a total of 1,300 dwellings, they account for five percent of the area's residential properties.
Second is South Hams with 2,050 holiday homes to 46,525 total residential properties - resulting in an overall percentage of 4.4%.
Gwynedd has 2,590 to 63,220 total residences - equating to 4.1%.
North Norfolk is fourth. There are 2,195 holiday homes to 56,680 total residences, a percentage of 3.9%.
The Isle of Anglesey is fifth with 1,190 holiday homes to 36,215 total dwellings, equivalent to 3.3%.
South Lakeland is sixth with a total of 1,745 to 55,855 total residences, or 3.1%.
Scarborough is seventh with 1,710 holiday homes and 59,345 total residences – equating to 2.9%.
Pembrokeshire is eighth place with the highest number of holiday homes. The county has 64,400 total residences and 1,800 holiday homes which results in 2.8%.
In ninth is the Isle of Wight, which has 1,750 holiday homes to 73,475 total residences and an overall proportion of 2.4%.
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk take the tenth spot on the ranking, with a total of 1,660 holiday homes and 74,780 total dwellings - resulting in a 2.2% percentage.