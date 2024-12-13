Gwynedd NHS staff have been praised for battling through Storm Darragh to continue treating patients.
They faced winds exceeding 90mph, flooded roads, power outages, and dangerous conditions on their regular commute to work, but their commitment to their patients never wavered.
Many went to extraordinary lengths to get to work, navigating through treacherous conditions to ensure they were there for those in need.
The storm’s impact disrupted a number of routine services. Mold Community Hospital’s Minor Injury Unit was one service impacted due to flooding, and dangerously high winds caused lifesaving dialysis to be paused at Ysbyty Alltwen near Porthmadog after gusts damaged the building’s roof.
In the face of these challenges, the renal team demonstrated extraordinary dedication to ensure their patients received their dialysis. Despite the hazardous conditions, they coordinated with emergency services to ensure every patient received the necessary treatment. All 16 patients were transferred to Ysbyty Gwynedd for their dialysis.
Renal Matron Sarah Hirst-Williams said: “Thanks to the efforts of the renal, DaVita and estates team over the weekend, all of our patients received their dialysis.
“I’m very proud of everyone, it was not an easy situation to deal with but our patients were at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”
Mike Newton from Dolgellau was due to receive his dialysis treatment on the Saturday but was unable to reach Ysbyty Alltwen due to road closures.
He said: “On Saturday morning I was due to be in Alltwen for my dialysis but the storm had caused severe flooding and road closures so there was no chance I’d have got there with enough time to have my full treatment.
“The renal team quickly sorted out transport for me and sent a 4x4 vehicle which then took me to Ysbyty Gwynedd so I could have my treatment.
“It was absolutely brilliant, I’m so grateful to have a team like them looking after me – they really went above and beyond.”
Patients are continuing to receive their treatment at Ysbyty Gwynedd whilst the ongoing work to fix the damage at Ysbyty Alltwen is complete.
Dr Abdulfattah Alejmi, Consultant Nephrologist at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “A huge amount of work went in from the teams to ensure our patients received their dialysis.
“Many of the nurses worked extra hours over the weekend and amended their shift patterns so patients who would normally have their dialysis in the day at Alltwen could come in on Monday evening to have their dialysis.
“A special mention must go to our renal nurses Kathy T, Richard, Shirley, Alaw and Einir who all worked extra hours on Saturday to ensure everything was organised for our patients.”
Paul Andrew, Director of Operations for the West Integrated Health Community at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff across the health board who worked tirelessly in the storm to ensure all our patients, many who live in the most rural parts of north Wales, received the care they needed in the most challenging conditions.”