A Gwynedd holiday let and caravan site is for sale for £1.75 million
Watling Real Estate and Elvins Estate Agent, Abersoch are marketing the six-bedroomed holiday let and 21-pitch caravan site at Bodrydd Farm, Rhoshirwaun, Pwllheli.
The property includes modern agricultural buildings, renewable energy installations, agricultural grassland and stocked fishing lakes.
Surveyor Callum Clark said Bodrydd Farm was a popular holiday destination generating a gross rental income of just under £200,000 per year.
“Surrounded by farmland and open countryside, Bodrydd is an idyllic setting which offers privacy and a slower pace of life,” he added.
“This is a superb opportunity to invest in a mixed-use business that has several healthy lines of revenue.
“The principal property is a detached, six-bedroomed holiday let finished to a very high standard that extends to more than 4,000 sq ft over two storeys, providing ample amenity space and privacy for guests.
“Externally there is a surfaced yard with a detached garage that has a self-contained one-bedroom apartment, and to the rear, there are beautifully landscaped gardens with water features.
“The remainder of the property includes a caravan site offering 18 seasonal and three touring or camping pitches on 32-acres.
“There is plenty of asset management potential and opportunity to grow revenue further.”