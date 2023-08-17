Ysbyty Gwynedd is the first NHS hospital in Wales to perform robotic knee replacements. Using the ROSA system surgeons are able to personalise the knee replacement which provides more precise operations, potentially shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries. The system is currently used by three Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons, Mr Muthu Ganapathi, Mr Agustin Soler and Mr Koldo Azurza. Mr Ganapathi said: “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone at Ysbyty Gwynedd, this is a testament to the whole team who have embraced the opportunity to develop and use this innovative equipment for the benefit of our patients in north Wales. We started using the ROSA back in 2021 but due to Covid-19 restrictions and unscheduled care pressures it has limited the number of operations we have been able to carry out.