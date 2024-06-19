House prices dropped by 0.1 per cent in Gwynedd in April, new figures show.
The drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, of prices there growing by 6.4 per cent over the last year – the highest in Wales.
The average Gwynedd house price in April was £208,503. Land Registry figures show a 0.1 per cent decrease on March.
Across Wales prices decreased 2.1 per cent. Gwynedd was lower than the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd rose £13,000 – putting the area top among Wales’ local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers in Gwynedd spent an average of £183,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in April 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £237,000 on average in April – 29.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Gwynedd in April – they dropped 0.8 per cent in price, to £301,223 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 4.6 per cent.
Among other types of property:
• Semi-detached: up 0.2 per cent monthly; up 7.6 per cent annually; £214,248 average
• Terraced: up 0.1 per cent monthly; up 7.4 per cent annually; £162,975 average
• Flats: up 0.4 per cent monthly; up 5 per cent annually; £123,146 average
Buyers paid roughly the same as the average price in Wales (£208,000) in April for a property in Gwynedd. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £350,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Gwynedd. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£128,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Average property price in April
• Gwynedd: £208,503
• Wales: £208,184
• UK: £281,373
Annual growth to April
• Gwynedd: +6.4 per cent
• Wales: +0.4 per cent
• UK: +1.1 per cent
Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales
• Gwynedd: +6.4 per cent
• Merthyr Tydfil: -11.6 per cent