Gwynedd is home to three of the UK’s most popular hikes, according to outdoor experts Blacks.
To coincide with ‘Take a Hike’ Day on 17 November, Blacks revealed the UK’s most popular hikes, and Aber Falls in Snowdonia National Park came first.
Analysis of AllTrails and Google search data from October 2023 to September 2024, as well as average temperatures and rainfall revealed the best hikes to try this autumn and winter.
Aber Falls scored 9.89 out of 10.
Gwynedd also placed fourth and sixth with the national park’s Snowdon Horseshoe and Pen yr Ole and The Carneddau scoring 9 and 8.7 respectively.
In second place is Fife Coastal Path, Kincardine with 9.38, third is the South West Coast Path, North Devon Coast National Landscape (9.23), and fifth is the Wales Coast Path at the Gower National Landscape (9).
Blacks said: “Aber Falls circular trail takes around two hours and 15 minutes to complete and boasts impressive views,” adding that it “follows an easy gradient, with only a few steep descents, making it suitable for hikers of a range of difficulty levels”, but gets “very busy, so get there early to avoid the crowds”.