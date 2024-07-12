The organisers of a popular kite festival in Gwynedd have thanked everyone involved.
Barmouth Kite Festival took place on Saturday, 6 and Sunday, 7 July.
At the same time there was a craft fair in the leisure centre. On 7 July a Food Festival was held on the harbour/prom with live music.
Barmouth Kite Festival flew in support of the RNLI this year, who were on hand to give out water safety information and raise funds throughout this festival.
The organisers of Barmouth Kite Festival said they would like to thank Ash Woodwork and engraver Nikita for their continued support in supplying another fabulous bespoke trophy for Best in Show 2024.
“Our winning kite flyers Ernie and Sandra were thrilled to receive this, which included a piece of the old Barmouth bridge.
“The winning kites were all made by Ernie himself.