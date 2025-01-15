Gwynedd Multiply learners Olwen Rowlands and Hafwen Ellis have passed Application of Number Level 2 - equivalent to a GCSE, having previously been held back by not having a maths GCSE at Grade C or above.
Olwen, from Gwynedd, signed up for Application of Number (AoN) as she wanted to study a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management.
“I was quite adamant that I wanted to get the higher vocational diploma, and (not having a maths GCSE) was the only thing that was stopping me,” she said.
“I saw Grŵp Llandrillo Menai advertise the Multiply project, and it was the initial face-to-face I had with the tutor Jill Paddock which nailed it. She was really approachable, she was fair, and she was just an excellent tutor.
“It was the time she put in, and obviously she made sure I had enough resources, week after week, to come home with.
“It was just a one-to-one, and maybe if you were in a group you might feel a bit stupid asking a question again and again. But she was so open, and asked me ‘What have you struggled with? What do we need to work on?’. It was just encouragement as well, I thought it was excellent.”
Hafwen, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, is planning to train as a pharmacy technician after achieving her qualification.
She said: “It was great having one-to-one sessions instead of being in a class. You learn more.
“I wasn’t good at maths in school. Now as an adult, I felt like it went in more, it stuck a bit better.
“I think that plenty of people should do the course, it was a big help to me - and I want to thank Jill (the tutor) as well.”