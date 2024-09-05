Llanberis library will be demolished to make way for three affordable homes.
Through the Ty Gwynedd scheme, Gwynedd council will build its first houses in over 30 years to meet demand for suitable houses for locals. The first step in Llanberis is to demolish the library, empty since its closure in 2017 – to make way for two semi-detached houses with two bedrooms; and one detached house with three bedrooms.
OBR Construction will clear the site and build the homes. Saer Architects worked alongside the council to develop plans.
Tŷ Gwynedd aims to create affordable, adaptable, sustainable, and energy-efficient homes for local people, especially those who find it difficult to buy or rent a home but may not qualify for social housing.
Gwynedd Council want to provide over 1,000 affordable homes by 2027, including 90 new houses through the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: "I'm looking forward to seeing these brand-new houses in the near future being transformed into lifelong homes for local families and individuals."
Once available, people can apply for these houses through Tai Teg, which administers affordable housing schemes for the council.
For more information, visit the Tai Teg website.