Phill went to Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen where his aunt Tania worked. She and the rest of Phill’s family helped him a lot. He met Elidyr Glyn, the singer from popular Welsh band Bwncath, who was a teacher at the school in 2015. He gave him one-on-one attention for two years. The relationship between the two has lasted to this day and they are great friends.