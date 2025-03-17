Harlech Foodservice has joined forces with Hope House Tŷ Gobaith to raise awareness of and funds for the charity.
As part of St David’s Day celebrations for families at their hospices, Harlech Foodservice staff attended to witness first-hand the care Tŷ Gobaith provide, and also announce the new partnership.
Josie Swift, Harlech Foodservice Head of Purchasing, said: “Our flagship trade expo happened on the 12 and 13 March and we were delighted to have Hope House Tŷ Gobaith as our adopted charity and to have them amongst our exhibitors to enable networking.
“As a gesture to families who use the hospices we were also pleased to have donated 180 special culinary goody bags on St David’s Day, kindly filled by our great Welsh suppliers.
“Visiting the hospice in Conwy for the first time was a real eye opener to the amazing work they do and very emotional.”
The team from Harlech hope to further their support over the next year with more fundraising activities.
Hospice fundraiser Vanessa Marubbi, said: “We are delighted Harlech Foodservice has chosen us as their charity partner.
“They have been incredibly generous with their support so far and the exhibition is an invaluable chance to raise awareness about our care services and build relationships with a wide range of businesses.
“The special Welsh food bags they provided were greatly appreciated and brought smiles to the faces of all the families and children who received them
“We look forward to working closely together again in the near future, we are so grateful for their ongoing support.”
Goody bags included produce from Ferrari's Coffee, Radnor Hills, The Village Bakery, Henllan Bakery, Llaeth Y Llan / Village Dairy, Tregroes Waffle Bakery, CDT Sidoli, Snowdonia Cheese Company and Total Food Marketing - Welsh Government.