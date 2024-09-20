A 25-year-old man has been jailed after attacking his ex-partner.
Iwan Lloyd, of Derwen Deg, Ganllwyd, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, 20 September, after admitting to assaulting his ex-partner.
On 5 July Lloyd had been arguing with his ex-partner when he grabbed her by the throat and repeatedly hit her against the floor.
He threw bottles of beer around the house and smashed them against the walls, damaging items inside the house.
His partner later went to hospital which revealed a head injury caused by the attack.
He was jailed for two years.
He also received a restraining order protecting the victim lasting 10 years.
Detective Constable Dominique Swift said: “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated, and we will pursue any reports of domestic abuse.
“My thoughts remain with the victim who bravely came forward following a frightening experience.
“I hope that she is able to move on knowing that he can no longer contact her.”
North Wales Police are committed to making North Wales a safe place for women and girls to live, work and visit. If you have experienced violence of any kind, please report it to us or alternatively via a support agency.