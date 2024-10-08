A Pwllheli man has been jailed for driving while disqualified, under the influence of alcohol and without insurance.
North Wales Police said Andrew Smythe, 58, of the Crown Hotel, Pwllheli was stopped on Monday, 7 October and arrested for the three motoring offences.
“Officers were patrolling the Bangor area in the early hours of the morning and due to the poor manner of driving the vehicle was stopped where they discovered that Smythe was the driver,” a police spokesperson said.
“Smythe was sentenced only a few months ago for drink driving .
“Today the courts decided that Smythe has shown a complete disregard for his current disqualification and jailed him for 18 weeks, he was also given a further four years driving ban.”