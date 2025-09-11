Planning permission has been given for a new memorial at the site of one of Wales' worst disasters - but it contains three errors, writes Gareth Hughes.
Eryri National Park planning authority has approved an application by Dolgellau Town Council for a stone plaque to be erected at Penmaenpool where, on July 22, 1966, 15 people drowned.
They were aboard the ferry boat the Prince of Wales which sank after colliding with the toll bridge over the River Mawddach.
Staff from the nearby George III hotel and bridge managed to rescue the 28 remaining passengers and crew members, and the original plaque unveiled in 2016 recognised their brave efforts.
The bilingual plaque now granted is intended as a more permanent memorial but the design approved by the planning authority contains three errors.
The word "remembrance" is mis-spelt as "remembrence"."It also reads: "In recognision (sic) of those who, with no regard for their own safety, assisted rescuing the 28 remaining passengers and crew", while the Welsh version contains the word "hunan" instead of the plural "hunain".
The authority's official document allowing the plaque, which was classed as an advertisement states: "The advertisement hereby permitted shall be displayed strictly in accordance with the application."
A Board of Trade inquiry revealed that the vessel was carrying six more passengers than it was certificated for and there was a shortage of lifebelts. The skipper, Edward Llewelyn, was found to have been negligent.
Following the disaster the Government changed the law covering pleasure boat trips.
Dolgellau Town Council has been asked to comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.