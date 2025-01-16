Silverware has been stolen from a property in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police are appealing from information to recover the cutlery items, which they have described as “high value”.
Sharing a photograph of the items believed to have been taken from the property in a burglary last month, a police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following a high value burglary in Llandecwyn last month.
“A large amount of antique kitchen silverware was stolen from a rural property near Llyn Tecwyn Isaf on December 29th.
“Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the stolen items, is asked to contact us via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers quoting reference 25000000384.”