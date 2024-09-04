Police are appealing for information following reports of someone “trying car doors” in Bangor.
North Wales Police said “an unknown person” was “trying car doors in the Belmont road and Belmont avenue areas of Bangor overnight on 2 September”.
“If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation please get in touch via 101 or webchat and quote reference Q133244,” the spokesperson added.
“[The] Neighbourhood team would like to request all residents ensure their vehicles are locked and be vigilant for any suspicious behaviour.