Police officers have been out on foot patrol in several locations within Gwynedd South following concerns of drug use in a number of areas.
District Inspector Iwan Jones and We Don’t Buy Crime Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Paula have been patrolling the area known as the ‘Cyt’ from Porthmadog to Ysgol y Gorlan in Tremadog, and PCSO Anthony and Police Officer Gwion have been patrolling Pwllheli and Yr Eifl.
Other officers have been patrolling Porthmadog High Street and Tremadog.
If you have any concerns about drug use in your community speak to the police whilst they are out on foot patrol, or call Crimestoppers anonomously (0800 555 111), North Wales Police’s non-emergency line, 101, or visit https://orlo.uk/quClc