North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in this video.
Police would like to speak to the person in the footage in relation to an incident at a farm near to Seiont Manner in the Llanrug area between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, 7 September.
“Furthermore, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or may have dashcam footage, to contact police,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you have any information about the identity of the person in the photo, please contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000775255.”