Police are appealing for four men to come forward following a burglary at a college in Gwynedd.
A spokesperson said: “We wish to speak to these four males in relation to a burglary incident in the College in Harlech, which occurred at approximately 19:00hrs on Thursday 8 August.
“If you believe that you know these males, please contact 101 quoting the reference number (24000694571).”
Visit https://orlo.uk/AIcQu or call 101
