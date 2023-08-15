Police in Gwynedd have thrown their support behind a man walking around the UK coastline to raise money for the armed forces charity, SSAFA.
Daniel McNeil is walking 16,000 miles to make a difference to the lives of veterans struggling with financial difficulties and mental health challenges.
He has been walking for two years, having set off on 15 March, 2021. He has covered over 7,000 miles so far and raised over £20,000.
The walk has brought him to Gwynedd, where he met Gill from Gwynedd South Local Policing Service.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South shared pictures of Daniel and Gill on social media, and asked the public to support the epic fundraising walk. The post says: “This is Daniel. He is walking the entire coastline of the UK for the armed forces charity SSAFA.
“He has been walking for two years, has covered over 7,000 miles so far and raised over £20,000 for the charity!
“Gill from Gwynedd South Local Policing Service had the pleasure of meeting Daniel on Friday morning, and accompanying him for a short time as he left Barmouth to head north to Porthmadog to continue his trek.
“Daniel will be in north Wales for the next week or so, if you see him, give him a wave or have a chat with him, he’s a very interesting and inspirational young man. “You can also follow his journey on Instagram at Danwalksuk and Facebook at https://orlo.uk/368PG.
“Good luck Daniel on the rest of your journey!”
Daniel also has a JustGiving page for people to donate money to. On the page, he explains that, as well as donations, he also needs some personal help along the way.
He said: “As I trek on, I'll be openly discussing the issues our society faces and the solutions we can take to create a world full of love, joy, and healing.
“But I can't do it alone. If you're able to help with accommodation or supplies, please don't hesitate to message me. Your support means everything.
“Join me on this incredible journey and let's make a positive impact on the world. “Love to you all.”
Daniel's JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danwalksuk?