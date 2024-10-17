Gwynedd politicians have released a statement thanking Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn for his service following his resignation as leader of the Plaid Cymru Gwynedd group.
Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian thanked him for his ‘robust’ leadership saying: “Dyfrig has been a strong and robust leader for Cyngor Gwynedd in a period of huge austerity and unparalleled challenges.
“Despite this, Cyngor Gwynedd is amongst the most progressive and highly respected councils throughout Wales, largely attributable to Dyfrig’s leadership.
“I wish to thank him most sincerely for his persistence and vision for improving the lives and communities of Gwynedd.
“I have worked with him since 2008 and I know he will continue to do his best for the county and for Wales. All the very best Dyfrig.”
MP Liz Saville Roberts thanked Dyfrig, referring to his record in power. She said: “Dyfrig Siencyn has been a steadfast leader for Gwynedd since 2017 in the face of immense challenges.
“He deserves to be remembered as the leader of one of Wales’ most progressive councils. He led in tackling the challenge of homelessness and excessive numbers of holiday homes.
“During Covid, Dyfrig worked tirelessly to ensure that public services continued for the people of the county under unprecedented circumstances.
“He was a strong voice for the needs of rural communities and how they were affected by Westminster Governments’ austerity agenda.
“I have worked with Dyfrig since 2004 and will miss him deeply on a personal level.”
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor echoed the words of his colleagues.
He said: "I wish to sincerely thank Dyfrig for his dedication over the decades.
"Dyfrig has been at the heart of Plaid Cymru and Gwynedd for decades, and owing to that experience and the relationship he has created with the people of Gwynedd, he was able to steer the Council through extremely challenging times, giving firm and measured leadership throughout this time.
"The people and communities of Gwynedd, their welfare and their future were at the heart of everything he did.
"We are very grateful to him."
Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn is the leader of Gwynedd Council and councillor for North Dolgellau.