Leanne Cullen-Unsworth CEO of Project Seagrass, who have been studying the meadows in North Wales for more than a decade, said: “The coast path history points are a fantastic resource for us to share more widely the beauty and importance of this vital habitat. The UK has lost up to 90 per cent of its seagrass over the past century, so it's essential we celebrate and enhance what we have left. We need people to know that seagrass is there and to understand its importance so that more people care about it. This is a great way to help achieve that.”