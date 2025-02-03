A QR code on the Wales Coast Path at Porthdinllaen and Morfa Nefyn reveals the story of the large seagrass meadow in the shallow water.
Thousands visit this area every year to enjoy its natural beauty, but may not be aware of the seagrass meadow – estimated to cover the same area as 46 football pitches – and its environmental importance.
Now HistoryPoints, Project Seagrass and the National Trust have teamed up to provide on-the-spot information about the meadow on smartphones.
Scan the QR code at Morfa Nefyn and Porthdinllaen to view a page on the HistoryPoints website with concise information, photos and a video of seagrass seeds being collected for restoration of meadows elsewhere around the coast. Seagrass meadows are havens of biodiversity and trap carbon from the atmosphere.
Since 2012, HistoryPoints has provided QR codes for display at over 600 places along the 870-mile Wales Coast Path, shedding light on interesting aspects of local human or natural history. The Porthdinllaen seagrass QR code is the first one dedicated to raising awareness of some of the underwater wildlife lying close to the path unnoticed by walkers.
Leanne Cullen-Unsworth CEO of Project Seagrass, who have been studying the meadows in North Wales for more than a decade, said: “The coast path history points are a fantastic resource for us to share more widely the beauty and importance of this vital habitat. The UK has lost up to 90 per cent of its seagrass over the past century, so it's essential we celebrate and enhance what we have left. We need people to know that seagrass is there and to understand its importance so that more people care about it. This is a great way to help achieve that.”
Lily Usher of the National Trust said: “We are committed to protecting and celebrating the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Welsh coastline. The seagrass meadow at Porthdinllaen is a vital habitat, supporting marine life and helping to combat climate change by capturing carbon. By working with Project Seagrass and HistoryPoints, we hope this QR code will inspire visitors to learn more about this hidden underwater world and the importance of conserving it for future generations.”
Eve Nicholson of Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru/Natural Resources Wales, which oversees the path, said: “Walking the Wales Coast Path is a great way to connect with nature along the Welsh coastline at your own pace, offering lots of opportunity to relax and experience the unique Welsh coastline at their own pace. Whilst the sea is your constant companion on the path, what lies beneath the waves is just as intriguing as what’s surrounding you. Many people enjoy the views from the path at Morfa Nefyn and Porthdinllaen and we hope that people will discover what underwater natural history there is beneath them during their walks.”
HistoryPoints, a non-commercial initiative, has created QR codes for more than 2,400 places across Wales since 2012, enabling people to discover more about places and objects.