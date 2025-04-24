A Gwynedd quarry has been turned into the world’s first underwater Escape Room of its kind and an underwater slate quarry museum children as young as 10 can use.
Scuba Scape at Vivian Quarry uses new technology to bring next level adventures to the area, and showcase Welsh heritage to the world.
The Llanberis quarry dates back to the 19th century.
As demand for slate waned, the quarry fell into disuse, leaving behind a fascinating industrial relic that has been transformed into a diving destination.
At the heart of Vivian Quarry's operations was the Blondin and winch machine, a pulley system for transporting heavy slate blocks. Installed in the late 19th century, it revolutionised material movement and boosted productivity. Nature had started to reclaim the structure holding the winch machine, with weeds and climbing plants enveloping it. The roof has collapsed, leading to water damage and threatening this vital piece of industrial heritage.
The relocation of the winch machine for the Blondin presented significant challenges, particularly as it weighed over 10 tonnes and was situated beneath a collapsed roof, close to the water's edge leaving not much room for the crane to operate in. A large team of specialists undertook this enormous task, which took a total of 14 hours to complete, even with machinery prepared in advance. The full dimensions and exact weight of the machine were previously unknown, adding to the complexity of the operation. The first step involved carefully removing the slate roof—a formidable task due to its substantial weight. The machine was meticulously disassembled into four major components. These components were then reassembled in their new display location, maintaining the integrity of their original arrangement. During the mobilisation of the machinery, the team uncovered relics such as Victorian aged glass bottles, tools, and the heating system for when the machine was steam powered.
For the past 12 years, Vivian Quarry has been a scuba diving location, showcasing the underwater monuments frozen in history since the fresh waters flooded the quarry after it ceased slate operations. During the pandemic, Scuba Escape was launched.
A recent collaboration has led to the commercialisation of a unique underwater gaming program, and innovative technology enabling individuals as young as 10 to dive with only a brief introduction.
Wales will be the launch location for groundbreaking initiatives, including the world’s first underwater Escape Room of its kind and an underwater slate quarry museum, allowing visitors to explore underwater without specialised scuba diver training. Over the past eight months, intense safety procedures and rigorous testing of every component in some of the harshest underwater conditions have been conducted to ensure that even young divers can engage in the experiences with ease, achieving readiness in as little as 10 minutes after a safety briefing.
The operator is also committed to making the underwater museum accessibile to everyone.
The XPLOR partners and Scuba Scape want to revitalise the quarry through substantial capital investments, ensuring a bright future for Vivian Quarry as a hub of adventure and innovation.
