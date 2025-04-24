The relocation of the winch machine for the Blondin presented significant challenges, particularly as it weighed over 10 tonnes and was situated beneath a collapsed roof, close to the water's edge leaving not much room for the crane to operate in. A large team of specialists undertook this enormous task, which took a total of 14 hours to complete, even with machinery prepared in advance. The full dimensions and exact weight of the machine were previously unknown, adding to the complexity of the operation. The first step involved carefully removing the slate roof—a formidable task due to its substantial weight. The machine was meticulously disassembled into four major components. These components were then reassembled in their new display location, maintaining the integrity of their original arrangement. During the mobilisation of the machinery, the team uncovered relics such as Victorian aged glass bottles, tools, and the heating system for when the machine was steam powered.