Gwynedd is one of the UK’s top regions when it comes to the number of people who can access life-saving defibrillators.
Defibshop’s Cardiac Coverage report 2025: Bitesize Update shows that Gwynedd, the City of London and the Isles of Scilly are among the country’s top performers, with Gwynedd landing in fourth place.
The report also shows that there has been a nationwide increase in registered defibrillators, boosting the UK’s readiness to respond to sudden cardiac arrests.
Liz Saville Roberts MP praised the progress in her constituency, saying: "It is heartening to see Gwynedd recognised as one of the top five areas in the UK for defibrillator coverage.
“This achievement is testament to the incredible dedication of our communities, who have worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for these lifesaving devices.
“As someone who has worked closely with Calon Hearts UK to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death and the importance of accessible defibrillators, I know firsthand the difference these efforts make. There are people alive today because a defibrillator was nearby and someone knew how to use it.”
Leading the charge is the City of London, which continues to demonstrate the highest concentration of publicly accessible defibrillators anywhere in the UK. Since the beginning of the year, the city recorded a 10.89 per cent increase, rising from 184.2 to 204.3 defibrillators per 10,000 people.
Isles of Scilly is second with 89.7 per defibrillators 10,000 people.
Na h-Eileanan Siar (Scotland) rose 5.11 per cent thanks to seven new defibrillators to reach 55.3 per 10,000 people.
Gwynedd’s figures show an increase of 4.35 per cent.
Thanks to 600 active units and coverage of 50.3 per 10,000 residents, Gwynedd retains its position as Wales’ most heart-safe authority.
Powys rose 2.80 per cent; 46.4 defibrillators per 10,000 people.
