A Blaenau Ffestiniog man in his 80s has been arrested following allegations of historic child sex offences.
The man was arrested on Thursday, 13 November, on suspicion of multiple offences of indecent assault.
Detective Superintendent Christopher Bell said: “We urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to come forward no matter when it happened. It is never too late.
“We remain dedicated to seeking justice for victims and I reassure you that you will be listened to, supported by specialist officers and your report will be fully investigated.
“Due to this being an active investigation, I urge members of the public not to speculate or name anyone linked to this investigation."
