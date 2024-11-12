Time is running out to claim pension credit to reach the threshold to claim the Winter Fuel Payment, Gwynedd residents are being warned.
Applications can be made online, over the phone or by post, but must be submitted by 21 December so check your entitlement.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, interim leader of Gwynedd Council and Cabinet Member leading on tackling poverty issues said: "We encourage anyone unsure if they are eligible, or unsure how to submit an application, to contact the council or their community hub for support.
"There has been a lot in the news recently that losing the winter fuel payment was a devastating blow to some people. Claiming pension credit can make a world of difference to the lives of older people, as it is, on average, worth £3,900 per year.
“Pension Credit is available to help with the cost of living if you are over the State Pension age and on low income. I am concerned many people believe they are not eligible as they have savings or own their own home, but this is not true. It is important to remember claiming the credit can also open the door to benefits and other support."
Visit https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit