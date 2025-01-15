The date has been set for Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life in Caernarfon.
The 5k race at Coed Helen Recreation Ground, on Sunday, 4 May is open to all ages and abilities.
The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to hundreds of venues across the UK this year including Caernarfon. Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.
Every year around 19,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.
Inspirational broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma which she affectionately refers to as Audrey. Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy. Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation. She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma. Closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois.
Adele said: “I Race for Life because of my little sister Lois.
“Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself- without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can help beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK. Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress.
“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life Caernarfon. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.
“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”