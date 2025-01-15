Inspirational broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma which she affectionately refers to as Audrey. Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy. Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation. She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma. Closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois.