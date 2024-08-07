Dyffryn Ardudwy’s Post Office and One Stop shop have reopened.
They reopened on 4 July following major refurbishment.
The Post Office and store closed for nearly seven weeks to allow for extensive building work at the premises.
The previous owners retired after more than 25 years’ service to the community. The new owners, J&R Foodstores Ltd, undertook the refurbishment.
Mr Balvinder Singh is the new postmaster.
Dyffryn Ardudwy Post Office is open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am–2.30pm. The One Stop store is open Monday to Sunday, 7am–9pm.
Carol Williams, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We thank the new owners for Dyffryn Ardudwy Post Office for their major investment and for continuing to provide vital Post Office services for the community.”