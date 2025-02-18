The North Wales Society of the Blind is looking for new trustees.
They want individuals willing to share their expertise and time to join the Board of Trustees. A commitment of up to six hours per month is required.
Successful candidates will join an enthusiastic team to plan and deliver services for people living with sight loss across north Wales.
Society services include recording audiobooks and newspapers, organising groups and activities, a resources centre, recovery officer service and IT help and services
The society was founded in 1882 by the Bishop of Bangor.
Its resources centre is on High Street, Bangor.
Visit https://www.nwsb.org.uk/, the society’s social media accounts or contact chief executive Steven Thomas - 01248 353604 or [email protected].