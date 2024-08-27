Llwybr Cadfan pilgrimage trail launches this September, offering adventurers and spiritual seekers the chance to explore Gwynedd’s breathtaking and historically significant landscapes.
The trail is 128-miles and named after the 6th-century Saint Cadfan.
The 12-day journey starts in Tywyn and leads pilgrims to the sacred Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island) off the Llŷn Peninsula, known for its spiritual significance and breathtaking scenery.
Along the route, pilgrims visit 17 historic churches and six holy wells, connecting with the area’s rich spiritual heritage.
The trail winds through areas of outstanding natural beauty and unspoilt coastline in Meirionydd, Eifionydd, and the Llŷn Peninsula.
Llwybr Cadfan launches on Saturday, 28 September at Saint Cadfan’s Church, Tywyn – the first church on the pilgrimage trail.
The launch begins with an opportunity to walk the first stage of Llwybr Cadfan from Saint Cadfan’s Church to St Mary and St Egryn's Church, Llanegryn, and concludes with a special service featuring Christian singer Cass Meurig and poets Siân Northey and Siôn Aled.
During the day visitors can find out more about the pilgrimage trail and take part in a bilingual poetry workshop inspired by the landscape of the pilgrimage trail. Activities include a kids pilgrimage stamp workshop, a prayer event, and a mini-pilgrimage exploring the historic Cadfan Stone, a 7th or 8th century stone that holds a linear Latin cross and the earliest known inscription of the Welsh language.
Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, one of the first pilgrims who will walk the first stage of the route, said: “The launch of Llwybr Cadfan marks a new chapter in the ongoing tradition and renewed popularity of pilgrimage in Wales. I am delighted to be one of the first pilgrims to walk the first stage of the trail.
“The Llwybr Cadfan pilgrimage is an opportunity for individuals to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, experience the tranquillity of nature, spend time with God in prayer and reflection, and return home with a renewed sense of peace.
“I hope and pray people will discover or deepen their spirituality as they embark on what can be a life-changing pilgrimage.”
Pilgrims who walk Llwybr Cadfan will wind their way through ancient oak rainforests, past remote churches, and along expansive beaches, immersing themselves in the natural beauty and spiritual history of the region.
The trail includes historical and religious highlights such as:
• The Two Kings Statue near Harlech Castle, inspired by the tale in the Mabinogi, and anthology of early Welsh folklore compiled in the 12 and 13th centuries.
• Saint Cybi’s Well, believed to hold healing properties with many people traveling large distances to discover its healing waters.
• St Hywyn’s Church, Aberdaron – the final rest stop for pilgrims on the journey to Ynys Enlli. The landscape of this area inspired the poetry of Welsh poet and priest R.S. Thomas.
The pilgrimage route is available now and pilgrims are welcome to begin their pilgrimage at any time. Visit https://pererin.com/llwybyr-cadfan/ or download Outdoor Active app and search for Llwybr Cadfan.
Visit bangor.eglwysyngnghymru.org.uk/ for more information about the open day and sign up to the walk.