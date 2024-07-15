“As the gap between young people in our communities and direct experience of our slate past grows ever wider, it’s important that we make a special effort to raise awareness and to celebrate the quarrying heritage and culture. Workshops in schools, and a scheme to twin schools with heritage partners will help us do this. Our Llysgenhadon Llechi Ifanc (Young Slate Ambassadors) initiative will provide experiences and opportunities to young people to appreciate our local distinctiveness, and training activities will enhance opportunities for them locally.