A sticker campaign across North Wales will inform older people of the risk of doorstep fraud.
The initiative is a collaboration between Age Cymru, North Wales Police, and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, who came together as part of the Wales Against Scams Partnership (WASP).
2,500 stickers and information leaflets will be distributed across North Wales, funded by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.
The project follows feedback from WASP partners concerned about the number of doorstep-based scams reported in their communities, ranging from courier scams to rogue traders.
The stickers, to be stuck on the inside of a front door, state ‘Stop – don’t hand over money!’ to remind those in the house never to hand over money to someone on the doorstep.
They also carry the police non-emergency number 101, to report a doorstep scam or suspected scam.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I am pleased to see this sticker campaign launched across North Wales to help protect older and vulnerable people.
“Protecting victims and communities is a key priority within my plan to fight crime in North Wales and it is great to see different organisations, such as my office, Age Cymru and the police, coming together to work collaboratively to help keep society safe.
“Fraudsters are adept at taking advantage of vulnerable people, so it’s important we remind residents to stop, think, be alert to the signs of fraud, and not hand over money to shady individuals on their doorstep.”
Age Cymru chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: “Hopefully, this campaign will give people the confidence to say no to scammers. Many scammers develop a convincing manner of authority so it can be difficult for some older people to refuse doorstep requests.