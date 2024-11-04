The beach clean was part of an extensive programme of activities hosted by Undeb Bangor as part of Waste Awareness Week. Other activities included a clothes swap and repair café, where 15 items were repaired and saved from going to landfill, which provided an opportunity for both organisations to speak with students about the challenges they face with waste disposal and management. The visits aimed to ensure that tenants have all the information and receptacles needed to recycle properly. During these visits, they visited over 170 houses, handing out information.