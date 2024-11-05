Exonerated Penrhyndeudraeth sub-postmaster Dewi Lewis will give evidence to the House of Commons Business Select Committee this afternoon and will call on the government to ensure compensation is paid urgently to the sub-postmasters affected by the Horizon computer system scandal.
Mr Lewis, who ran Siop Dewi in Penrhyndeudraeth, was jailed in 2011 after auditors said they had discovered a £53,000 discrepancy in the books of the village post office.
A senior county councillor at the time, with responsibility for the economy in Gwynedd, he resigned from his role and paid back the money after his then-84-year-old father remortgaged his house.
He was handed a 16 month jail term, of which he served four months and had to wear a tag for four months.
His conviction was quashed in August.
This afternoon (Tuesday, 5 November), he will give evidence to the House of Commons Business Select Committee and will also call on the government to ensure compensation is paid urgently.
The UK Government says they are working to secure “full, fair and speedy compensation" for the sub-postmasters.