A Gwynedd takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Creel, a takeaway at Bodawen Stryd Fawr in Abersoch, was given the score after assessment on 17 May, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Gwynedd's 130 takeaways with ratings, 108 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
