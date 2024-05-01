Gwynedd TV chef Chris “Flamebaster” Roberts took a leap of faith swinging 450 feet over a river in New Zealand.
He careered downwards at 75 miles an hour on the Nevis Swing near Queenstown, which also provided a backdrop for the Lord of the Rings films.
Chris said the experience was among the highlights of his new TV show, Alun, Chris a Kiri yn Seland Newydd (Alun, Chris and Kiri in New Zealand).
The three-part series, made by Caernarfon-based TV company Cwmni Da started on 17 April. The trio can be seen cycling up Baldwin Street in Dunedin, which has pipped Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech to be crowned as the steepest street in the world.
Chris said: “We began in Queenstown on the Nevis Swing which is bonkers and terrifying. It's like a trapeze where you're suspended hundreds of feet in the air. You sit on a tiny seat and I'm 24 stone and then you're let go and you swing.
"It's pretty scary and not for everyone," said Chris, 38.
Alun, Chris a Kiri yn Seland Newydd is available to stream on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms. English subtitles are available.