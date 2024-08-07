Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont are celebrating the enhancement of the community with the development of Maes Parcio Llidiart Y Parc.
The new car park has been made possible thanks to the allocation of £66,094.74 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
The funding was granted to the community council through Gwynedd Council’s regeneration fund to transform unused land in Dyffryn’s centre into a much-needed parking area, addressing the long-standing safety, congestion, and accessibility concerns of residents, businesses, and health and social care providers.
The initiative for the car park came from a 2018 survey by the village Regeneration Group, which identified parking as a top priority for residents.
The survey reinforced feedback from a 2008 community consultation about the repurposing of land when the village play park was relocated to a larger, safer site away from the main road.
The car park aims to reduce roadside congestion, enhance the village’s appeal, and improve accessibility. It provides safe parking for residents and visitors, supports local businesses, encourages exploration of local footpaths and attractions, and offers essential parking for caregivers.
Cllr Eryl Jones Williams expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting its immediate positive effects.
“With nearby banks and post offices closing, many residents rely on Dyffryn Post Office,” he said.
“Having a car park next to the Post Office is improving accessibility for our disabled residents and safety for all.”
Reflecting the community's commitment to sustainability, the car park features a Grasscrete surface, supporting natural grass growth to aid carbon absorption, and facilitates rainwater infiltration to prevent surface water run-off.
Future plans include adding electric vehicle charging stations to enhance the eco-friendly infrastructure further. Local businesses have reported a positive uptick in customer visits, attributing the ease of parking as a significant factor.
Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Community Council, the village Regeneration Group, and Gwynedd Council are proud of this collaborative achievement.
Cllr Jones Williams highlighted the project as an example of effective community-driven initiatives.
"By listening to the needs and concerns of our residents, we’ve not only created a practical solution to parking issues but also enhanced the overall quality of life for the residents of Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont,” he said.
He thanked the community council for securing funds and for bringing the project to fruition.
Local residents expressed their appreciation for the new amenity.
"The car park has truly revitalised our village. Walking through the village feels much safer without having to navigate around improperly parked cars,” said one long-time resident.
Located in the centre of Dyffryn Ardudwy next to the Post Office, the car park has preserved the area's traditional name, Llidiart Y Parc.
It provides free parking for both residents and visitors, featuring two specially marked accessible spaces and a larger bay at the entrance for families.
This project not only benefits residents but also promotes community spirit by urging both locals and visitors to discover the offerings of Dyffryn Ardudwy and support local enterprises.