A St John Ambulance Cymru volunteer will walk around Wales to raise money for the first aid charity.
Eric Goulden from Bangor, a volunteer for various organisations for 15 years, is a passionate supporter of St John Ambulance Cymru.
Eric, who retired from engineering last year and wanted a hands-on volunteering opportunity so signed up to St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “I was inspired by Simon, our Divisional Officer in Charge, as he is just so committed. St John Ambulance Cymru does fantastic work and gives you skills I believe everyone should have.”
The epic 1,062-mile walking challenge will raise essential funds for and awareness of the charity.
“I wanted to do something different to support St John Ambulance Cymru,” said Eric.
“The charity does vital work, taking pressure from the NHS and sharing lifesaving skills.”
A keen walker, Eric is training for the challenge by taking long walks and exercising regularly in the gym.
During the recent completion of the first part of his challenge on Offa’s Dyke Path, walking 15-20 miles a day over nine days, Eric said he met lots of people who were really supportive of the charity.
Eric will next take on the Wales Coast Path, completing the Chester-Chepstow route in four-five day bursts over the next few months and urges people to join him.
“Whether it’s for one day or one mile, anyone is welcome to meet up and walk with me,” he said.
Eric’s fundraising page recently surpassed £13,000. He has been overwhelmed with the support he’s had.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my challenge so far and it is heartwarming to know there is so much goodwill towards St John Ambulance Cymru.”
The money raised will support the charity’s lifesaving work in the community, running free first aid demonstrations in schools and community groups, supporting the NHS through essential healthcare schemes and running educational youth programmes for children aged 5+.
To support Eric’s fundraiser and follow his progress, visit www.justgiving.com/page/eric-walk-around-wales.
To fundraise for the charity visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.