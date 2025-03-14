A Gwynedd waterfront bar and restaurant is on the market for £595,000.
BA Commercial Chartered Surveyors is advertising the freehold for VENU Pwllheli.
“The property features a modern, industrial-inspired interior with a well-stocked bar, ample seating, and entertainment facilities, including pool tables and a performance stage,” their website states.
“A standout feature of VENU is its spacious outdoor terrace, which provides panoramic views of the waterfront. With glass panel fencing and modern rattan-style furniture, this al fresco dining area is perfect for customers seeking a scenic experience.
“The venue's exterior is understated yet inviting, with a contemporary façade.
“Whether as a bar, restaurant, or entertainment venue, VENU Pwllheli offers a unique combination of prime location, stylish design, and flexible commercial potential.”