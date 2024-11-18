Gwynedd’s budding young artists are invited to enter North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Christmas colouring competition.
The competition is part of their festive safety campaign, appealing for everyone to keep communities safe by following some basic fire safety tips and looking after each other this Christmas.
There are two age categories for the competition; 7 and under and 7-11, with great prizes to be won.
The closing date is 3 December.
Learn more and download a printable colouring sheet at https://ow.ly/9hZZ50U5bBN