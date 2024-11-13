Gwynedd residents are being encouraged to become foster carers.
With 170 youngsters in care in Gwynedd, the need for more foster carers is pressing.
By fostering with an organisation like Maethu Cymru Gwynedd, foster families have access to information and understanding around social worker roles and how the fostering community can support them, confidence and assurance that social workers are caring, pro-active experts who work hard to support both young people and foster carers, and motivation to start the process to become a foster carer via a local authority.
Nia Downey, Senior Social Worker for Maethu Cymru Gwynedd, said: "We have foster carers from all walks of life looking after children and young people in Gwynedd at the moment.
"We need people from different backgrounds, cultures and with a diversity of life experiences to foster because we’re all about finding the right foster family for each individual child – and no two families are the same.
“When you foster with us, you will have access to dedicated local knowledge and support, a brilliant learning and development package and a close-knit fostering community, who we regularly bring together through various events and activities. Forming those friendships is another way of sharing all the knowledge, compassion and expertise we share between us.
“Fostering with your local authority means that you can help children and young people stay in their own local community, close to friends, their school and everything they hold close. This is vital for them to thrive given the amount of upheaval they’ve already been through in their lives.
“We encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to a child’s life to bring their skills and experience to the table and get in contact.”
Pat has been fostering in Gwynedd since 2019. She is also a Fostering Wellbeing Pioneer, which provides support to other foster carers, helping to improve wellbeing in the fostering community in Wales.
“During our five years of fostering, the support we’ve had from the team in Gwynedd has been absolutely fantastic,” said Pat.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better team.
“I am passionate about making the fostering experience the best it can be, which is why I became a Fostering Wellbeing Pioneer. Happier foster carers lead to better wellbeing, which means better outcomes for the children who live with them.
“I love being a foster carer and a pioneer. I love getting everyone together for a coffee, a day out or a social activity of some sort! As a group of pioneers, we provide practical support to other foster carers whenever we can, such as helping with the school runs and babysitting. We also support each other emotionally during the more difficult times of fostering, which is just as important as the practical support.
“I am also passionate about recruiting new foster carers to join our wonderful fostering community here in Gwynedd and always happy to chat and share my personal experiences with people who are interested in becoming foster carers.”
For more information visit: maethucymru.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/