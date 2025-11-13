OBR Construction said: "It is a pleasure for us as a local company to provide opportunities and experiences to young people by showcasing the variety of work that exists within the construction sector. It is a great opportunity for them to experience how projects are carried out and develop practical skills. We appreciate the dedication and enthusiasm of Ben and Rhun in the workplace. I hope the experience will be a stepping stone for them into the world of construction. Thanks to Academi Adra and Cyngor Gwynedd for being part of this important project.”