Two young people from Gwynedd have taken their first steps in the construction industry, thanks to a partnership between Adra, through Academi Adra, OBR Construction and Gwynedd Council.
Rhun Pleming and Ben Saunders have started 16-week work placements with OBR Construction on two of the council’s Tŷ Gwynedd housing development sites.
Academi Adra was established by housing association Adra in 2021 to offer opportunities to young people to develop skills and experience in the construction industry. Gwaith Gwynedd, the council service to support residents to find jobs, works closely with Academi Adra to connect individuals to the programme.
Ben Saunders first heard about the course through his work mentor in Gwaith Gwynedd.
In a week of work experience with OBR they showed him the different careers available within the construction industry, such as joinery and plumbing, and allowed him to gain firsthand experience on how a building site operates and how different trades work with one another.
“This paid work placement will allow me to develop my skills further and see what else is available, while providing me with a wage to support myself as I work towards trying to get a full-time career within the industry,” he said.
“Being on the course has opened my eyes to the possibility of returning to education to further cement my prospects of receiving lifelong skills to develop my future.”
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: “Initiatives like this help bridge the gap between education and employment, and we are grateful to Academi Adra, Gwaith Gwynedd, and OBR Construction for helping create these opportunities.
“Not only will Tŷ Gwynedd’s developments provide much-needed affordable housing for local people, but also create opportunities for young people to gain practical experience and take the first steps towards successful careers in the construction sector. Best wishes to Rhun and Ben in their work placements, and for the future in their careers!”
Academi Adra said: “We are extremely proud of what Ben and Rhun have achieved during their time with us at Academi Adra. Both have made an excellent impression with the team at the OBR sites and fully deserve this opportunity to prove themselves in the industry.
“Academi Adra is very proud to be able to create opportunities like this for local young people, and we look forward to seeing both learning new skills and progressing to the next stage in their careers within the construction sector.”
OBR Construction said: "It is a pleasure for us as a local company to provide opportunities and experiences to young people by showcasing the variety of work that exists within the construction sector. It is a great opportunity for them to experience how projects are carried out and develop practical skills. We appreciate the dedication and enthusiasm of Ben and Rhun in the workplace. I hope the experience will be a stepping stone for them into the world of construction. Thanks to Academi Adra and Cyngor Gwynedd for being part of this important project.”
