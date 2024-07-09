Customers at Cardiff Airport’s VIP 51° executive lounge can enjoy food distributed by Gwynedd’s Harlech Foodservice.
The Criccieth-based food company make two deliveries a week to the airport, showcasing top quality produce from across Wales, including Jones Crisps from Gwynedd.
Key Account Manager Laura Griffiths clinched the airport deal. She said: “We are supplying lines with a real Welsh flavour and provenance for the 51° Lounge at Cardiff Airport which is a really prestigious contract for us.
“It means customers from around the world are getting a real taste of Wales with top quality products from across the country.
“It’s very much a Welsh first policy there and we can offer that range of food and drink from Wales and back it up with a top quality service with flexible delivery when they want it from our new depots in Merthyr and Carmarthen.”
Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “Our new partnership with Harlech means our customers are benefiting from quality Welsh products.
“We’re really proud of our 51°Executive Lounge and its locally produced offerings. Our customers regularly tell us they love the food and beverage options available.
“We look forward to our passengers enjoying a taste of Wales before they jet off on their travels from Cardiff.”
Harlech Managing Director David Cattrall added: “Having bases in Merthyr and Carmarthen is a key part of our £6 million growth plan and give us a strong presence right across Wales and enables us to compete for contracts throughout the country.
“We now see Cardiff and South Wales generally as an area which we are very well set up to serve and be competitive in and being able to offer Welsh products is important to us and to our customers.
“Harlech Foodservice is a proudly Welsh company and opening depots in Merthyr and Carmarthen means we can now serve the whole of the nation with the same level of high quality service, allied to fantastic products at hugely competitive prices.”
Harlech operate from bases at Criccieth, Chester, Merthyr Tydfil, Carmarthen and Telford and between the five locations has increased employment to 250 staff and is running a fleet of over 50 vehicles to deliver up to 5,000 product lines to cafés, restaurants, pubs and public sector customers across the whole of Wales, Shropshire, the Midlands and the North West.
For more, visit https://www.harlech.co.uk/