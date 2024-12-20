Do you, your loved ones or someone else you know need more help at home?
Gwynedd Council’s online tool could help make life easier for people.
Helpu'n Hun is an online self-assessment tool, that can help you to find information about products to make daily living activities in your home easier.
The council say the assessment is easy and free to use.
By choosing a topic you would like help with, answering simple questions about yourself and your environment, and based on your answers, it can suggest ideas and advice on how to make your life easier, details of products that might help and where to get them and give contacts for more advice and support if needed.