A record number of women were waiting for gynaecology appointments in North Wales, figures show.
A Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists report said the UK has a "gynaecology care crisis", with over 750,000 patients currently waiting for treatment for a serious condition.
Across Wales, the waiting list has almost doubled following the pandemic, from 1,688 per 100,000 people in August 2019 to 3,187 per 100,000 this year.
At the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board the waiting list was 3,495 patients per 100,000 people.
This has more than doubled across the last five years, with 1,313 per 100,000 waiting in 2019, and was the highest figure since comparable records began in 2018.
While developing the report, the RCOG surveyed over 2,000 affected women and over 300 healthcare professionals to understand the care crisis' impact.
It found 76% of women waiting for care reported worsening mental health and 69% reported being unable to take part in daily activities including work.
RCOG president Dr Ranee Thakar, said: "Too many women are waiting too long with serious conditions that can devastate their lives.
"NHS staff are deeply concerned and distressed they do not have the necessary resources to deliver good care, affecting their own wellbeing."
Dr Thakar called on UK governments "to commit to long-term, sustained funding to address the systemic issues driving waiting lists" and deliver "an urgent support package for those currently on waiting lists".
The report also found over 90% of primary care professionals reported a severe impact on general practice surgeries due to longer waits for hospital gynaecology services.
Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Royal College of GPs Chair, said GPs play a key role managing patients' conditions but the amount they can do is limited so cutting waiting lists will benefit everyone across the NHS.