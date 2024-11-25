Harlech Community Council will consider a motion to protect the town’s swimming pool
At next Monday’s 7.30pm meeting at the Old Library, councillors will listen to a motion for the community council to take control of the swimming pool site “to ensure any future plans benefit the local community and to avoid the site becoming a decaying eyesore for years to come”.
The agenda suggests “a task and finish team of five councillors be appointed to consult with interested parties and the local community to identify and evaluate options, with the final recommendation being submitted to the April 2025 council meeting for decision”.
“The council would take control by nominating the same five members to a new board of Harlech Ardudwy Leisure,” it adds.