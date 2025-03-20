Community groups have submitted plans to transform Harlech’s former swimming pool and climbing wall site, each with a shared vision of revitalizing this vital facility for public use.
With local voices calling for the preservation of the site for health, wellbeing, and social connection, the groups want to protect the site from commercial sale.
Both of the projects offer exciting opportunities for the local community and wider region, aiming to transform the disused facility into a vibrant hub for sport, wellness, and outdoor training.
The first bid comes from Moelwyn Gymnastics, who are proposing to establish a National Gymnastics Centre at the site.
Their vision includes facilities designed to attract gymnasts from across Wales and beyond, providing a much-needed space for training, competitions, and grassroots development in the sport.
The second bid comes from a collective of local businesses and experts along the Ardudwy coast, and presents a multi-faceted redevelopment plan.
Their proposal aims to restore and upgrade the site, introducing spa facilities, multi-purpose sports courts, and a dedicated training centre for outdoor activities. This centre would offer accredited courses in climbing, swimming, snorkelling, and diving, supporting both local residents and visitors looking to develop new skills.
The groups say they presented their proposals to the public in February, allowing the community to learn more and share their views. The final decision on the future of the site will be made by Harlech Town Council and the newly formed members of Harlech Ardudwy Leisure group, which consists of three town councillors and two former members of the original Harlech Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) committee. Phillip Ferguson, leader of the People’s Plan Group, voiced his support for a community-led revival of the site, saying: “This is a great opportunity for the site to be revitalised by the community.
“We definitely don’t want another private sale and an abandoned site like the former Coleg Harlech student block.”
An email to the ‘Cambrian News’ from a group representative said: “The future of Harlech Swimming Pool represents an important decision for the town, and local voices will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. As the public consultation approaches, residents and stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the process and support a vision that will benefit Harlech and the wider Ardudwy region for generations to come.”
Harlech Community Council heard a motion at their meeting on 3 March stating they “agree to receive ownership of the Harlech Swimming Pool site and will lease all or part of the site to either Moelwyn Gymnastics or the People’s Plan team. Harlech Community Council will choose one of these options by March 26th or will pay £12,000 on that date to HAL to clear their debt to Gwynedd Council.”
HAL closed last year. They board heard how community councils in Talsarnau, Llanbedr and Dyffryn Ardudwy & Talybont no longer wanted to fund the pool from 31 March and would use the money for local projects.
In September, local community councils hit back at claims they were to to blame for HAL’s closure.