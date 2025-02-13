A record 120 suppliers will showcase their products at Harlech Foodservice’s exhibition, where sales are forecast to top £1 million.
Thousands of buyers are expected at the food company’s annual two-day trade fair, Expo 25, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on 12 and 13 March.
Appearing for the first time will global giants Coca-Cola and Mars.
Two of Harlech’s newest partners - Sidoli’s ice-cream and Ferrari Coffee - will also have a stand, joining a host of other household names at the event which will see Harlech Foodservice, which has a base in Cricieth, unveil its latest Trust Our Prices range with over 300 deals for its customers.
Pulling it all together for fast-growing Harlech Foodservice is Head of Purchasing Josie Swift.
This is her second time taking charge of the company’s biggest annual event.
She said: “We are expecting a record 120 plus suppliers this year and are forecasting another record in sales of over £1 million as we unveil our Spring Trust Our Prices promise.
“It locks in 300 of our most popular prices for three months, and added to it is our Season Start Up brochure packed full of over 1000 deals.
“Customers can also sign up to place their orders for what they need there and then with the confidence prices will stay the same.
“It gives them the certainty they need as they plan their menus for the coming months and see that we offer the best price offers for everyday items they need.
“Trust Our Prices has been very successful since we launched it in 2023 and it covers 300 staple products, from blue rolls to burgers, and it guarantees those prices will be locked in for three months.
“The last year has been amazing, we’ve just grown and grown as a company so it’s really exciting and I love the Expo. It’s the one time of the year we’re all together and customers can see what we do and see what our suppliers can offer.
“We are expecting many of our major customers at the event, the schools and NHS caterers we supply year round and of course the shops, pubs and cafés that have been at the heart of the business from the start.”
The Expo is a highlight of the year for Harlech Foodservice, which will showcase the range of products it supplies to restaurants, cafes and even Premiership giants, as well as to schools and hospitals, museums and art galleries.
The aim is to enable suppliers to talk directly to the customer, giving them a chance to tell the story behind their product to representatives from the tourism, leisure, education and health sectors across Wales, the North West and the Midlands.
It is a key event for Harlech Foodservice, which last year announced a three-year £6 million expansion plan which has already seen it open new depots in Carmarthen and Telford in the last 12 months to add to those at Cricieth, Chester and Merthyr Tydfil.