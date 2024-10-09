The Harlech Community Orchard project is blossoming, thanks to funding.
The project has seen a not-for-profit group of volunteers unite to transform an unused part of King George V Playing Fields into an important spot for wildlife.
Thanks to new funding, the group will be able to spread the message about the project.
The group has been awarded £1,000 from a Community Fund Initiative established by Go North Wales tourism group and holiday homes specialists holidaycottages.co.uk.
Joe Patton from the project said funding is essential to educate more people about the benefits of the scheme, particularly its ambition to champion wildflowers native to north Wales.
He said: “We are truly delighted about the award. Our group has no funds. We can only provide what we provide for the community through sheer goodwill.
“We plan to utilise the funding to install a public noticeboard which will serve as an educational tool. Our goal is to engage visitors and foster an appreciation for our project and the significance of this natural space.
“The noticeboard will feature images that help identify the planted species and the pollinators they attract. By emphasising the well-being benefits of spending time in this area, we hope to encourage people to relax here and connect with nature.
“Additionally, we’re committed to supporting local businesses, and thus, we’ll select a sign-maker from environmentally-friendly manufacturers based in North Wales.
“The funding will allow us to effectively communicate with and attract visitors to this area. Additionally, it will enable our existing budget to concentrate on the funding of wildflowers, trees, and habitat houses for pollinators.
“Meanwhile, our collaborative project with pupils from Ysgol Ardudwy aims to create a dedicated natural space for nature by planting wildflowers that are native to North Wales including the rare Orange Welsh Poppy, Welsh Daffodil and Welsh Bluebell.
“We’ve already secured funding for wildflowers and trees. The pupils will actively participate in the design phase, determining the placement of footpaths, meadow grass, wildflowers, and trees.
“Then come November they’ll contribute to the planting and sowing process. Additionally, they will assist in creating the bilingual noticeboard featuring pictures of the planted species along with explanations of their environmental benefits.”
The Community Fund Initiative was launched to support regional groups that make North Wales special.
Dozens of groups applied for the funding and after much discussion judges chose the Harlech Community Orchard Project as one of the successful applicants.